April 15, 9:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Your Easter Forecast & a Dive into the Warmth & Severe Weather Risk Down the Road

  Updated
  • 0
Scattered showers are possible overnight.

They end late.  Lows vary 34-41 (coldest northwest as skies clear).

Winds will run 5-10 mph from the northwest.

Total rainfall of 0.05-0.20" is expected.

Saturday will feature sunshine with some clouds, especially north with windy conditions returning.  Northwest winds may gust 30-40 mph in the afternoon with highs 50-57.

With light to calming winds & mostly clear skies, lows of 28-32 are likely tomorrow night with frost.

2

After lots of sun Easter Sunday, we cloud up later in the day with east winds 10-20 mph.  highs of 50-57 are expected.

Scattered showers will occur Sunday night-Monday morning with lows 39-43.

Scattered showers taper Monday morning, followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies & 49-55 with strong northwest winds gusting 30-40 mph.

Rainfall of 0.11-0.27" is expected.

3

After partly cloudy skies & 31-35 Monday night, highs Tuesday of 55-60 are expected with west-northwest winds 15-25 mph initially, then they lightning up & suddenly turn to the east in the evening.

Winds go east to south-southeast Tuesday night with cloudy skies & 40s, followed by mostly cloudy skies Wednesday & showers & some t'storms late in the day & into Wednesday night.  Some rainfall may last to early Thursday.

Highs should reach 62-66 with 45-54 Wednesday night.

Rainfall late Wednesday-early Thursday of 0.75-1.15" is expected.

Any severe weather risk now to Thursday looks to stay southwest & south of the viewing area at this time.

3

Thursday then looks drier with wind shift to the south-southeast at 15-25 mph with highs 68-75.  Skies look partly cloudy.

We turn mostly cloudy to cloudy Thursday evening with some showers & t'storms moving back in, lasting into part of Thursday night.

Showers & t'storms are possible Friday, but they appear that they will shut off next weekend as the warm front lifts northward.

0.50-1" rainfall is possible Thursday night-Friday.

Some MARGINAL RISK parameters (Scale 1 of 5 or "isolated severe") make it in here Friday.  We will monitor.

April 23-26 look very warm with drying conditions.  80s & windy weather is expected as massive upper ridge takes over.

1

Speaking of that warmth, note the massive expanse of 80s over the eastern U.S.  Record warmth in parts of the Midwest, Great Lakes & Northeast could evolve.  80s to some 90s are possible.  90s are possible Texas & also over the South.

It looks more like June than April.

1

Note how profoundly warm it looks at night!  Lows in the 60s & 70s will be widespread over the central & all of the eastern U.S. (more like June than April!)

2

Note how far north the storms go as the warmth builds northward with the upper ridge.

1

This shows up very well in this ECMWF simulated radar projection.

1

Big outbreak of severe weather will get underway eventually.  Note the big outbreak projected (especially given the parameters projected).

2

CIPS analog shows this warmth very well.

1

It also shows the severe weather risk becoming very high in the Plains & it migrating eastward with time.

2

Tornado risk will go up a lot & move eastward with time.

2

Eventually, the storm corridor from this storm system will be in our area with severe weather risk & note the heavy rainfall projected below.

3

It may not be one round of severe weather in our area, but two round April 25-29 here.

This would occur as two big upper troughs pivot into & through the Plains & Midwest with increasing negative tilt to them, aiding in the severe weather risk (with very warm, humid, unstable airmass).

2

Couple rounds of early May coolness may follow with some frost (but rainfall below normal):

2

Much warmer, more active weather should return mid-May.

