April 15, 9:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Your Easter Forecast & a Dive into the Warmth & Severe Weather Risk Down the Road

Scattered showers are possible overnight.
They end late. Lows vary 34-41 (coldest northwest as skies clear).
Winds will run 5-10 mph from the northwest.
Total rainfall of 0.05-0.20" is expected.
Saturday will feature sunshine with some clouds, especially north with windy conditions returning. Northwest winds may gust 30-40 mph in the afternoon with highs 50-57.
With light to calming winds & mostly clear skies, lows of 28-32 are likely tomorrow night with frost.
After lots of sun Easter Sunday, we cloud up later in the day with east winds 10-20 mph. highs of 50-57 are expected.
Scattered showers will occur Sunday night-Monday morning with lows 39-43.
Scattered showers taper Monday morning, followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies & 49-55 with strong northwest winds gusting 30-40 mph.
Rainfall of 0.11-0.27" is expected.
After partly cloudy skies & 31-35 Monday night, highs Tuesday of 55-60 are expected with west-northwest winds 15-25 mph initially, then they lightning up & suddenly turn to the east in the evening.
Winds go east to south-southeast Tuesday night with cloudy skies & 40s, followed by mostly cloudy skies Wednesday & showers & some t'storms late in the day & into Wednesday night. Some rainfall may last to early Thursday.
Highs should reach 62-66 with 45-54 Wednesday night.
Rainfall late Wednesday-early Thursday of 0.75-1.15" is expected.
Any severe weather risk now to Thursday looks to stay southwest & south of the viewing area at this time.
Thursday then looks drier with wind shift to the south-southeast at 15-25 mph with highs 68-75. Skies look partly cloudy.
We turn mostly cloudy to cloudy Thursday evening with some showers & t'storms moving back in, lasting into part of Thursday night.
Showers & t'storms are possible Friday, but they appear that they will shut off next weekend as the warm front lifts northward.
0.50-1" rainfall is possible Thursday night-Friday.
Some MARGINAL RISK parameters (Scale 1 of 5 or "isolated severe") make it in here Friday. We will monitor.
April 23-26 look very warm with drying conditions. 80s & windy weather is expected as massive upper ridge takes over.
Speaking of that warmth, note the massive expanse of 80s over the eastern U.S. Record warmth in parts of the Midwest, Great Lakes & Northeast could evolve. 80s to some 90s are possible. 90s are possible Texas & also over the South.
It looks more like June than April.
Note how profoundly warm it looks at night! Lows in the 60s & 70s will be widespread over the central & all of the eastern U.S. (more like June than April!)
Note how far north the storms go as the warmth builds northward with the upper ridge.
This shows up very well in this ECMWF simulated radar projection.
Big outbreak of severe weather will get underway eventually. Note the big outbreak projected (especially given the parameters projected).
CIPS analog shows this warmth very well.
It also shows the severe weather risk becoming very high in the Plains & it migrating eastward with time.
Tornado risk will go up a lot & move eastward with time.
Eventually, the storm corridor from this storm system will be in our area with severe weather risk & note the heavy rainfall projected below.
It may not be one round of severe weather in our area, but two round April 25-29 here.
This would occur as two big upper troughs pivot into & through the Plains & Midwest with increasing negative tilt to them, aiding in the severe weather risk (with very warm, humid, unstable airmass).
Couple rounds of early May coolness may follow with some frost (but rainfall below normal):
Much warmer, more active weather should return mid-May.