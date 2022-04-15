April 15, 7 AM Forecast Update – Scattered rain tonight with a cool weekend ahead

(WLFI) – Good Friday morning! We are waking up with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s region-wide. There will be a few minor isolated rain chances in our northern counties this morning. These should diminish as the morning continues on.
Expect a mix of clouds and sun today with windy conditions. SW winds will be gusting up to 30-40 mph at times.
Later this evening after 3 PM, scattered rain showers will likely move in. A few rumbles of thunder may occur but no severe weather is expected.
Saturday
As we move into Saturday, most of the rain showers will have moved out of the viewing area giving way to more sunshine. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. With highs for the day only getting up to the lower 50s thanks to NW winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph.
Expect partly to mostly sunny skies for Saturday.
Easter Sunday
It will certainly be a frigid morning with lows getting down into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Widespread frost will occur in the morning hours.
As for the rest of the day, expect cool temperatures with highs only in the lower 50s and upper 40s.
By the evening hours, mainly after 6-8 PM, scattered rain will likely move in from west to east.
7-Day Outlook
We clear things out Monday morning with a low chance of a shower very early. Other than that, look for partly sunny conditions Monday. Tuesday remains clear and sunny with below-average temperatures.
Then by Wednesday, we will see our next stronger system move in with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be near normal and remain near to above normal after Wednesday and through next weekend.
Temperatures for the weekend of the 23rd and 24th look to be in the 70s to possibly 80s. Our next best chance of rain may occur on the evening of the 24th or into Monday the 25th. Stay tuned!