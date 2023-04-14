April 14, PM Weather Forecast Update-Rainfall to Brief Cool Snap, Then More Warmth.....But Longer Cool Snap In Early May After Late April Storms... By: Chad Evans Chad Evans Chief Meteorologist Author email Apr 14, 2023 6 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Working on this.....More soon.... 4545454545 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chad Evans Chief Meteorologist Author email Follow Chad Evans Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From WLFI News 18 News South Bend student stable after stabbing at Adams High Jan 12, 2022 News December 7, 4 PM Weather Forecast Update-Gray, Gloomy, Wet Weather, Then Big Cold & Snow Risk Down the Road Still... Updated Dec 7, 2022 News Lafayette School Corporation to host virtual teacher job fair Updated Mar 8, 2022 National Man convicted of child sexual abuse dies after prosecutor says he 'chugged' liquid in court as verdict was being read Aug 12, 2022 News Was your home damaged in a tornado? Here's what to do next Apr 6, 2023 Community Indiana voter registration ends Tuesday Updated Oct 10, 2022 Recommended for you