April 14, PM Crop & Gardening Outlook

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Howard, Tippecanoe, Warren, Tipton, Fountain, Clinton
and Carroll Counties.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&