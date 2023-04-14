April 14, 7 PM Weather Forecast Update-Rainfall to Brief Cool Snap, Then More Warmth.....But Longer Cool Snap In Early May After Late April Storms...

Highs today reached 78-83.
There is the risk of a couple isolated showers this evening in our southern half as outflow boundary (from some earlier showers in the Indiana to Bloomington area nearer to the upper low) moves northward amidst increasing dew points (humidity).
Otherwise, we are then just partly cloudy overnight with lows 55-60.
Saturday is dry & breezy with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs of 80-84 are expected.
Main severe weather risk is Illinois to Arkansas, but weakening line of rain & t'storms may still bring a couple isolated severe gusts.
That moves out, then more showers & a line of heavier showers & t'storms will pass Sunday morning-midday. An isolated severe gust or two is possible.
Temperatures will fall Sunday afternoon after highs of 64-70 in the morning-midday. By 5 p.m., temperatures may only run 44-55 northwest to southeast with wind chills in the 30s & 40s. A few showers are possible.
West-southwest winds may gust 32-45 mph with sustained winds at 20-26 mph.
Wind gusts to 40 mph from the west to northwest with gray skies & a scattering of rain/graupal showers (& even a bit of sleet or flakes) will occur Monday.
A total of 0.35-0.80" of rainfall is expected Saturday night-Monday overall.
After 35-39 in the morning, highs of 45-49 are expected in the afternoon.
Frost & light freezing is expected Monday night with lows 29-32.
We warm back up to 57-63 Tuesday with warm front moving in late in the day with more clouds. It may produce a couple isolated showers Tuesday night-Wednesday morning. Wednesday should warm back up to 70-75 for highs.
Storms are possible at the end of next week as we warm back to 80 to the low 80s.
Storm system is moving faster so I didn't wait to near April 25. I actually brought it in at the end of the week.
The big severe weather risk is setting up western Illinois to Texas to Arkansas & Missouri (epicenter Kansas to Oklahoma).
Here, parameters suggest MARGINAL RISK to SLIGHT RISK.
Locally-heavy rainfall is possible of 1-2".
CIPS analog severe probability:
We turn briefly cooler after that, then warm up again.
A surge of storm risk may occur at the very end of April (severe risk with 1-2.50" rainfall), followed by below normal temperatures with some frost & light freezing risk in early May.