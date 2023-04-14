 Skip to main content
April 14, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Rainfall to Brief Cool Snap, Then More Warmth.....But Longer Cool Snap In Early May After Late April Storms...

1

Highs today reached 78-83.

1

Saturday is dry & breezy with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.  Highs of 80-84 are expected.

Main severe weather risk is Illinois to Arkansas, but weakening line of rain & t'storms may still bring a couple isolated severe gusts.

That moves out, then more showers & a line of heavier showers & t'storms will pass Sunday morning-midday.  An isolated severe gust or two is possible.

Temperatures will fall Sunday afternoon after highs of 64-70 in the morning-midday.  By 5 p.m., temperatures may only run 44-55 northwest to southeast with wind chills in the 30s & 40s.  A few showers are possible.

West-southwest winds may gust 32-45 mph with sustained winds at 20-26 mph.

1

Wind gusts to 40 mph from the west to northwest with gray skies & a scattering of rain/graupal showers (& even a bit of sleet or flakes) will occur Monday.

A total of 0.35-0.80" of rainfall is expected Saturday night-Monday overall.

After 35-39 in the morning, highs of 45-49 are expected in the afternoon.

Frost & light freezing is expected Monday night with lows 29-32.

1

We warm back up to 57-63 Tuesday with warm front moving in late in the day with more clouds.  It may produce a couple isolated showers Tuesday night-Wednesday morning.  Wednesday should warm back up to 70-75 for highs.

Storms are possible at the end of next week as we warm back to 80 to the low 80s.

Storm system is moving faster so I didn't wait to near April 25.  I actually brought it in at the end of the week.

The big severe weather risk is setting up western Illinois to Texas to Arkansas & Missouri (epicenter Kansas to Oklahoma).

Here, parameters suggest MARGINAL RISK to SLIGHT RISK.

Locally-heavy rainfall is possible of 1-2".

CIPS analog severe probability:

1

We turn briefly cooler after that, then warm up again.

1

A surge of storm risk may occur at the very end of April (severe risk with 1-2.50" rainfall), followed by below normal temperatures with some frost & light freezing risk in early May.

