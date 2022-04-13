April 13, 8 AM Weather Forecast Update – Severe weather likely today

(WLFI) – Temperatures this morning are running well above normal. Most of the area is experiencing temperatures in the mid to lower 60s with dew points in the upper 50s and lower 60s. You can certainly feel the humid air.
Temperatures today will be highly dependent on how much sunshine we could see in between storms. Highs can easily reach the mid to lower 70s however, increased cloudiness and rain could keep us in the upper 60s.
Later this morning, a few showers and storms will develop and last through the early afternoon hours. Some of these storms may have damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and some minor hail.
As we move past lunchtime, we could see a little break in the action. If we receive more sunshine and clearer conditions, this will enhance the severity of the line of storms that would come in after 4:00 PM this evening.
Depending on the duration of the lull of quieter conditions, the line will begin to approach the WLFI viewing area between 5 PM to 9 PM with the main cold front passing through after 10 PM this evening.
There is still some uncertainty about how much clearing we will see between certain weather models. But the environment today will certainly support damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and hail with any storm.
Bottom-line, stay weather aware today and know where your safety spots are within your home and business. The graphic below is made by the National Weather Service showing where the best and worse places to be during a severe storm in your home.
Impacts
The Storm Prediction Center continues to have us underneath an Enhanced Risk (level 3) chance for severe. All modes of severe will be possible.
Rainfall
Flash flooding could occur in spots that usually flood. Area-wide, we could see roughly 1” to 2” of rainfall. Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown.
Our Free Weather App
Download our free Storm Team 18 Weather App for Apple and Android devices. Be sure to turn on notification and location services for the app. This will allow alerts, rainfall, lightning, watches, and warnings to be pushed to your phone for your specific location. Click here to go to our WLFI Apps Page.
To track radar conditions, go to our Live Interactive Radar, or click here.
7-Day Outlook
As we move into Thursday, we begin to clear out rapidly with windy conditions. There may be small bits of energy that cause a few sprinkles Thursday night and then again on Friday.
The weekend looks cooler than average with mostly sunny conditions with a low chance of rain on Easter Sunday in the evening hours.