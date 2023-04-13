April 13, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Dry & Very Warm, Then Some Storms Followed by Brief Cool Short......Then Warmth & Dry Weather....Storms Late Month....

FARMERS......YOUR MAIN PLANTING/FIELD WORK WINDOWS OVERALL:
1. NOW TO SATURDAY LATE EVENING
2. AROUND APRIL 20-24
3. AROUND MAY 5-14
4. AROUND MAY 24-29
FARMERS......FROST/FREEZE TIMING OVERALL
1. TUESDAY MORNING, APRIL 18 (29-32)
2. AROUND MAY 2-4 (30-32)
3. AROUND MAY 8-11 (31-33)
Highs today reached 33-33 with dew points to 30 & relative humidity levels to 15%.
Fire risk was a bit lower due to less wind, but I still heard grass fires being reported on the scanner.
Thus, Air Quality Warning or Alert continues for a chunk of the viewing area:
There was a frenzy of farm field work today as soils continue to dry!
"Sudden Summer" continues with low 90s in Iowa today & in the Northeast.
Burlington, Vermont was 89 at last check & Ottawa, Quebec at 86. Minneapolis hit 88 at last check.
45
This is a very interesting feature that has made landfall on the Gulf Coast. At a glance it looks like a tropical storm! It did produce non-t'storm winds up to 58 mph & up to 25" fell near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, flooding the airport & the runways there. A few likely tornadoes have also occurred with the system.
Wind Advisories continue for eastern Mississippi & through central Alabama.
System does not have a warm core, so it is not tropical & doesn't even have partial warm core, so it is not subtropical.
It is a cold core & an upper low.
Clouds increase south to north tonight to tomorrow with 50-55 tonight & 77-82 tomorrow. The dew points will remain low, so any shower that would try to fall tomorrow would likely be virga. Winds will be southeasterly at 10-15 mph.
After near 60 Friday night, skies are partly cloudy to mostly sunny Saturday with 79-83. We will gradually moisten from dew points in the 30s & 40s to the 50s with south to south-southwest winds increasing to 16-22 mph with gusts 28-38 mph.
The main corridor for severe weather Saturday evening is eastern Missouri, southwestern Illinois to Arkansas, to northern Louisiana. That is where the main overlay of CAPE (instability) with shear & dynamics will occur.
Here, we actually have better shear & dynamics, but there is entrainment of a plume of drier, more stable air from southeast of our area. This are is being pulled & recycled around the upper ridge & surface high.
This aspect may confine the SLIGHT RISK to Illinois to Louisiana & keep us in MARGINAL RISK.
If more CAPE (instability), specifically surface CAPE, can be realized then SLIGHT RISK may include our area.
Storm Prediction Center outlook for now:
MARGINAL RISK for us means isolated severe storms. Wind is the main threat.
CIPS analog blend shows the better severe risk west & southwest of us.
However, KEY here is CAPE for us.
Back in March 2022 we had a similar shear & dynamics situation in which we had barely MARGINAL RISK due to forecast lack of CAPE & more CAPE advected in than expected & we saw a squall line with damaging wind gusts in every county, including a gust to 74 mph northeast of Monon & 76 mph west of Rochester.
Bottom line is, we just have to watch it to see if tweaks will be needed to the forecast & if SPC make the tweaks if needed.
There is a radar simulation of Saturday late evening-night via the NAM 3 km model.
It shows a plume of 60-62 dew points initially in the evening then falling back to the 50s as tongue of more stable dry air is pulled in.
Regardless, 0.30-0.80" rainfall is expected.
We turn cooler to end the weekend & move into early next week with even light freezing Tuesday morning at 29-32.
Sunday looks very windy with west to west-northwest winds gusting 40-50 mph at times & gusts to 40 mph on Monday from the west to west-northwest.
A few showers may linger into Sunday morning. Skies overall Sunday look mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with partly cloudy skies Monday.
We warm back up next week to 80 to the low 80s!
Storm risk returns near April 25.
CIPS analog shows severe weather risk ramping up in the April 24-26 period, especially southwest & west of us.
Current data suggests potential of MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters making it in here with the first system near April 25.
Tornado risk shows up in the CIPS analog data with that system:
Second system shows higher severe risk here near April 27-29 with temperatures in the 80s & dew points well into the 60s.
It is a dominate Canadian surface high in early May with frost risk here for multiple nights (lows 30-33).
Soils will rapidly dry, however, given the sunshine & very low dew points.
Once we get to the mid-point of May, it is southwest flow & more humid, much warmer weather.
