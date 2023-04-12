 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Risk Continues Today...

Dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated fire risk
across portions of central Indiana this afternoon. West-southwest
winds will back slightly to southwesterly while increasing today
...peaking around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph this
afternoon. This in combination with relative humidity values as
low as 25 to 30 percent...and dry vegetation...will lead to an
elevated risk of fire spreading quickly. Outdoor burning should be
avoided if possible, and any equipment that could generate sparks
should be handled with extra care.

April 12, PM Weather Forecast Update-

  • Updated
  • 0

Very high brush fire danger will occur this afternoon with Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning for a good chunk of the viewing area.  Temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s with dew points in the 30s to 40s will make for relative humidity levels to less than 20%.  Southwest winds may also gust up to 35 mph.

The weather is warm & dry with fire risk (though risk less tomorrow due to less wind & relative humidity levels rise Friday into Saturday, cutting fire risk).

0.35-0.80" seems reasonable for rainfall totals.

1

45

45

45