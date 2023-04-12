April 12, PM Weather Forecast Update

Very high brush fire danger will occur this afternoon with Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning for a good chunk of the viewing area. Temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s with dew points in the 30s to 40s will make for relative humidity levels to less than 20%. Southwest winds may also gust up to 35 mph.
The weather is warm & dry with fire risk (though risk less tomorrow due to less wind & relative humidity levels rise Friday into Saturday, cutting fire risk).
0.35-0.80" seems reasonable for rainfall totals.
