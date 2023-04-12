April 12, 2:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-Severe Weather Risk Developing For Saturday Late Afternoon-Evening, Then Lots of Wind & Briefly Cooler....Higher Severe Weather Risk In the April 25-29 Time Period....

Very high brush fire danger will occur this afternoon with Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning for a good chunk of the viewing area. Temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s with dew points in the 30s to 40s will make for relative humidity levels to less than 20%. Southwest winds may also gust up to 35 mph.
The weather is warm & dry with fire risk (though risk less tomorrow due to less wind & relative humidity levels rise Friday into Saturday, cutting fire risk).
There is widespread extreme fire risk from New Mexico to Massachusetts as that entire area has gone from Winter to Sudden Summer.
It was only less than two weeks ago that the Northern Plains & northwestern Corn Belt was buried in deep snow.
Now, temperatures are in the 80s & 90s.
In that fire belt it is extremely dry, windy & near/record warm.
As of 2:45 p.m. it is already in the mid 80s in Iowa to Minnesota & Nebraska to Colorado & low 80s in the Northeast.
In our viewing area, we are running 76-82 with dew points 37-45. The relative humidity is as low as 18%.
A line of storms is possible Saturday late afternoon-evening.
Parameters suggest SLIGHT RISK of severe over the area. We will monitor & also monitor upcoming Storm Prediction Center outlooks.
Risks are some severe gusts & hail after windy day with highs 77-81.
A few scattered showers & thunder is possible behind the line into the night.
0.35-0.80" seems reasonable for rainfall totals.
CIPS analog shows quite high severe probabilities for our area:
Significant wind probabilities are pretty elevated. If enough instability is realized, this would become a more widespread severe weather "event" for our area.
High potential of widespread gusts exceeding 35 mph behind the cold front:
Sunday is cooler & very windy with gusts 40-50 mph from the west to northwest & highs only 47-55. Skies look partly cloudy southwest & south part of the area & mostly cloudy north & northeast parts of the viewing area.
After 33-37 Sunday night, skies look partly cloudy Monday with the greatest amount of cloudiness in our northeastern counties. Highs of 47-54 are expected with northwest winds to west-northwest winds gusting to 40 mph.
As skies clear & wind go light Monday night, lows of 29-32 are expected, followed by 56-63 Tuesday (with lots of sunshine).
We warm up again by mid to late next week! Storms tend to occur on periphery of that warmth northwest of us.
Next substantial system is near April 25. Showers & storms are expected with severe weather risk (SLIGHT RISK scenario here).
Severe weather probabilities via CIPS analog shows a lot of severe weather in that April 23-26 time frame in the central & eastern U.S. Risk makes it up into our area, too.
There is the tornado risk:
Another system looks to impact us around April 27-29 period.
That one continues to trend as the one with the greatest severe weather risk from now to May 10.
It could be an event/outbreak from southern Michigan & Ohio to Texas to Mississippi.
That is our best shot at parameters exceeding SLIGHT RISK up to May 10.
Temperatures in that late April period will tend to run in the 80s with dew points well into the 60s.
It is going to get very wet in that near April 25 to April 29 time frame with potential of a total of 2-4" of rainfall.
This is a good point as considerable crust may develop on soils after planting from this rainfall. It looks pretty dry the first half of May, so seeds may have to work hard to break that crust after the rainfall.
Late April warmth:
We tend to heat back up in latter May with return of more in the way of rainfall & severe weather risk.