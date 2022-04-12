April 12, 1 PM Weather Forecast Update-Severe Weather Risk for Wednesday

Pic courtesy of Nickolett Emmert
Major spring storm will bring large multi-day severe weather outbreak to the central, southern & Midwestern U.S.
This, after 6 tornado reports out of Arkansas yesterday with numerous large to very large hail reports (up to softball size).
This storm will also bring historic blizzard will occur over the Dakotas with 20-30" of snow & wind gusts to 70 mph.
MODERATE RISK (4 of 5) of severe storms is up for Iowa today for strong/long-track tornadoes & large to very large hail.
All of the severe weather risk, which runs from Minnesota to the Gulf Coast, will be west of us today & tonight.
We continue to be in ENHANCED RISK for severe weather tomorrow (scale 3 of 5).
If an upgrade to MODERATE RISK were to occur in the ENHANCED RISK area, it would likely be southwest of our area in the Lower Ohio Valley to Mississippi & Arkansas.
Overall tornado probability is in graphic below.
However, the crossed area over yellow: 10% or greater probability of EF2 - EF5 tornadoes within 25 miles of a point (Warren, Montgomery, Fountain counties):
So.........with more cloudiness this afternoon-evening, an isolated shower or two is possible with increasing south-southeast to south winds. Gusts to 35 mph are possible later today. Highs near 70 to the mid 70s is expected.
It will be a very warm night with steady temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with south winds gusting to 40 mph at times.
As for tomorrow, a wave of showers & t'storms is likely in the morning to midday hours. A couple scattered storms may follow in the afternoon, but coverage will be much lower. Some severe weather risk will occur with these as wind fields through the troposphere will be strong, storms will be surface-based in a warm, unstable airmass with pockets of sun will aid in buoyancy.
The main QLCS squall line looks to pass in the 6-10 p.m. time frame.
Wind is the main threat, but a couple of embedded EF0-EF2 tornadoes are possible, along with isolated large hailer.
Windy, much colder weather will follow with a period of gusts to 45 mph possible tomorrow night, then gusts to 30 mph before diminishing greatly late as skies clear. Lows will run in the 30s to lower 40s.
This, after 70 to the 70s Wednesday.
Locally-heavy rainfall is possible with potential of 1-3" of rainfall Wednesday-Wednesday night.
Thursday looks mostly sunny then increasing clouds late. West to southwest winds may gust to 40 mph.
Highs will run in the 60s.
It appears that a rather weak cold front will pass late Thursday evening-night with a few spotty gusty showers & t'showers.
After clearing then later Thursday night, we cloud up Friday PM with showers by evening.
Highs will run in the 60s.
Right now, it looks like the rain Saturday would tend to be confined to the morning hours.
With some clearing, it will turn windy from the west to northwest Saturday with gusts to 35 mph.
Highs will only run in the 50s, followed by clearing, decreasing wind & 31-35 Saturday night.
Easter Sunday features sunshine with a northwest wind to 30 mph & highs in the 50s.
Showers & t'storms are possible Monday with highs in the 60s.
Warmer weather & severe weather risk returns off & on April 21-28.