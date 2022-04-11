April 11, 8:00 AM Forecast Update – Scattered rain and mild today with severe storms Wednesday

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! Morning temperatures are fairly mild. We are waking up in the mid to upper 50s. We had a few scattered storms overnight but the radar is fairly clear now.
We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine this morning and early afternoon. Scattered rain will be moving in this afternoon and throughout the evening. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out with the scattered activity.
Highs today will reach in the mid 60s. A cold front will move through today which will give us NW winds tonight. This will give us overnight lows into the lower to mid 40s.
Tuesday
As we move into Tuesday, there will be low chances for scattered/isolated rain throughout the day with partly sunny skies. A warm front will lift through the area later in the day. Most of the day will remain dry however a few isolated showers will be possible.
Highs will reach up into the upper 60s to near 70 with SSE winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-30.
Wednesday (Weather Impact Day)
We will be tracking chances for a line of strong to severe storms Wednesday evening. Some of which could have damaging winds and tornadoes along the line of storms.
We will begin the day with lows only in the mid to lower 60s with strong south winds 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30-40. We will see rain showers and a few storms scattered in the morning.
Then by the afternoon, we could get some clearing which will further enhance the threat of severe weather. More sunshine will increase the severe ingredients that will work in.
Then by late in the day into the evening, a QLCS line of severe storms will come through. Along this line, damaging straight-line winds and tornadoes could occur.
Impacts
The Storm Prediction Center already has all of the WLFI viewing area underneath an Enhanced Risk (Level 3) for severe weather.
The last time the Greater Lafayette area saw an Enhanced Risk for a Day 3 outlook occurred back in November 2017.
Damaging winds of 60+ mph and tornadoes will be possible given the amount of shear (spin) in the atmosphere.
*Stay weather aware on Wednesday.*
7-Day Outlook
Thursday through Friday look to be fairly quiet with highs in the upper 50s and partly to mostly sunny. As we move into Friday night and into Saturday morning, a quick-moving clipper may bring the chance for some scattered rain.
Then our next chance of rain will work in for Sunday night and into Monday.