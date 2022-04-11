April 11, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Warmth & Severe Weather Risk Ahead....

I am working on this.....
More soon.....
With lots of clouds today, highs reached 59-65.
After a few showers & t'storms overnight & some rainfall this morning, we have actually avoided much of the rainfall this afternoon, other than a few sprinkles.
As for this evening, a few showers are expected, but the bulk of the heavier, steadier rainfall (including the severe weather risk) will stay south of our area.
Meanwhile, we will clear north to south tonight (other than clouds lingering in the south) with areas of fog developing.
Winds will go to the northwest to north this evening, then go light from the northeast to east.
Lows of 35-47 are likely (42 around Greater Lafayette). Frost will occur in the northern half.
As for tomorrow, after a lot of sunshine through the morning, we cloud up late morning to afternoon.
Light east winds will become south with gusts to 35 mph by afternoon.
Highs of 68-75 are expected.
A few spotty showers & t'storms are possible Tuesday afternoon (30% coverage).
Tomorrow night looks dry & windy (south winds gusting to 40 mph) with temperatures in the 65-68 range.
A round of showers & t'storms is likely Wednesday morning-midday.
A few scattered t'storms are likely Wednesday afternoon-evening.
A squall line of storms should pass Wednesday evening-early Wednesday night.
Strong wind fields through the troposphere & shear will increase Wednesday & overall ascent will increase as negatively-tilted upper trough pivots in.
Impressive 100- to 120-knot upper jet streak will pivot through with us being in right front quadrant & left-rear quadrant of lift leading to strong divergence.
45
45
45
45
45
45
45
45
45
45