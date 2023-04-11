April 11, 10:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Warm, Dry Pattern Continues with Some Scattered T'Storms By Saturday PM, Then Brief Cool-Down....

The extreme warmth & dryness dominates the northern half of the U.S. for many more days.
There was a lot of record heat west, northwest & north of our area today:
Highs today reached 73-81 in our viewing area with very low humidity & lots of sun to further aid in the drying of our soils. Fire danger was elevated & will remain so over the next several days.
Despite very dry air aiding in cooling at night, it will not be as cool tonight, compared to last night. Lows in the 50s are expected given the southwest wind & increasing & thickening high clouds.
Clouds clear tomorrow with highs 77-82, very low dew points & southwest winds gusting 28-35 mph.
49-54 follows tomorrow night, followed by lots of sun & 78-82 Thursday. Winds will not be as strong with southwest winds gusting to 20 mph, but the air will still be very dry.
We see more in the way of some cloudiness Friday, so partly cloudy wording will do with highs of 77-81. Dew points will begin to rise into the 50s. Southwest winds may gust 20-30 mph.
75-80 is likely Saturday with strong southwest winds gusting to 35 mph.
We will continue to moisten with some scattered showers & t'storms expected late afternoon-evening & then into the night. The may organize into a broken line & pass first, followed by some scattered showers & thunder overnight.
Shear & some CAPE may bring MARGINAL RISK for severe weather (isolated severe storm or two) with wind & hail risk. This is a 1 out of 5 on the scale.
CIPS analog is actually pretty aggressive Saturday late in the day & into the night, suggesting more like SLIGHT RISK characteristics.
In terms of rainfall, 0.35-0.80" seems reasonable. I upped the totals compared to yesterday's data when I preferred 0.30-0.60".
Sunday may feature a couple scattered morning showers in an otherwise dry, partly cloudy day with west to northwest winds gusting 35-43 mph & highs 54-61.
After 34-37 Sunday night, blustery Monday with partly cloudy skies & highs 48-54 will lead to clearing skies Monday night.
Winds will diminish, as well, with frost & freezing likely. Lows of 28-32 are expected.
We then warm back up next to 78-82 by the end of the week.
Overall the next 10 days look drier than normal.
We warm into the 80s, followed by two storm systems.
The first may bring some severe weather risk (parameters suggest MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK or 1 to 2 out of 5 on the scale) around April 25.
A more robust system may bring higher severe weather risk (parameters suggest up to ENHANCED RISK or 3 out of 5 on the scale) around April 27-29 period. This system could have two main rounds of rainfall & storms.
Rainfall may be locally-heavy at 1.50-3".
This is a severe weather pattern for us with strong surface lows passing northwest of here with us being bathed in warm, humid air (80s with dew points in the 60s).
There is the warmth:
First system already shows up in CIPS Analog analysis with severe weather risk migrating northeastward. It is maximized in the Southern Plains, however.
Colder surge gets in here in early May with some frost & light freezing risk (mostly 30-32).
Rainfall will run below normal after a wet end to April.
We then warm back up above normal by mid-May. Rainfall overall looks below normal even into mid-May, but may crank up & it get much wetter in latter May.
Looks like we will have a nice window to get a lot of crops planted, however, as the soils dry once again.
May-June-July overall features below to well-below normal rainfall in the Plains with drought, while we show a tendency for above normal rainfall overall.
The Plains may have temperatures above normal May-June-July overall, but ours may end up a bit below normal.
End of May & end of July shows ample rainfall & soil moisture in the area:
Fall is cooler & wetter, then drier & warmer late based on the analog trends in similar past years.
November-December-January 2023-24 period still looks overall much warmer & drier than normal with below normal snowfall.