April 10, PM Weather Forecast Update

After highs of 64-71 Sunday & 37-42 this morning, we reached xx-xx this afternoon.
We are headed down to 42-46 with mostly clear skies, followed by sunshine & some more high clouds tomorrow with 75-80. The air will be very dry tomorrow with dew points in the 30s & 40s (& southwest winds increasing to 12-25 mph), so significant drying of the top soils will continue.
High clouds will increase & thicken high tomorrow night with 50-55, then decreasing Wednesday with 77-81. Dew points will still be low in the 40s with strong southwest winds 16-32 mph.
Thursday looks warm as well with 79-83 with dew points in the 40s & strong southwest winds morning lows will only run in the 50s.
The warmth continues into Friday, though there may be a bit more high cloudiness Friday compared to Thursday.
Note the expansive, significant warmth with this upper ridge. Temperatures will be at record warm levels in parts of the Dakotas to Minnesota to New England & Iowa to even parts of Illinois.
This big ridge with significant dry, warm weather with "Sudden Spring" to "Sudden Summer" showed up in my analog data back in the Fall & Winter for mid-April, lasting to part of late-April.
It really started on April 8, however.
