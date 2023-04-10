April 10, 5:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Warm, Drier Pattern, But Frost & Freezing Down the Road (& Also Burst of Much Wetter Weather)....

After highs of 64-71 Sunday & 37-42 this morning, we reached 66-73 this afternoon. Dew points were in the 20s, resulting in extremely low relative humidity levels of 16-22%
We saw massive evaporation today to dry out these soils!
We are headed down to 42-46 with mostly clear skies, followed by sunshine & some more high clouds tomorrow with 75-80. The air will be very dry tomorrow with dew points in the 30s & 40s (& southwest winds increasing to 12-25 mph), so significant drying of the top soils will continue.
High clouds will increase & thicken high tomorrow night with 50-55, then decreasing Wednesday with 77-81. Dew points will still be low in the 40s with strong southwest winds 16-32 mph.
Thursday looks warm as well with 79-83 with dew points in the 40s & strong southwest winds morning lows will only run in the 50s.
The warmth continues into Friday, though there may be a bit more high cloudiness Friday compared to Thursday.
Note the expansive, significant warmth with this upper ridge. Temperatures will be at record warm levels in parts of the Dakotas to Minnesota to New England & Iowa to even parts of Illinois.
This big ridge with significant dry, warm weather with "Sudden Spring" to "Sudden Summer" showed up in my analog data back in the Fall & Winter for mid-April, lasting to part of late-April.
It really started on April 8, however.
Note all of those 80s & even 90s northwest & north of our area & how the warmth continues into the early weekend.
Also note the record warmth over the Northeast. 90-95 could occur from Boston to D.C. 80 is likely over New England.
Rainfall also looks well-below normal.
In fact, to April 20, latest data suggests just 0.15-0.32" of rainfall.
A few showers & t'storms are possible Saturday night to part of Sunday with 30-40% coverage.
Currently, the only potential of any MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK (1 to 2 out of 5 on the scale) for severe is Iowa to Texas & then Mississippi to Tennessee.
We cool down enough for frost & freezing Monday night-Tuesday morning with lows 30-32 (as winds calm). Too much wind should prevent frost Sunday night, the way it looks right now (with lows 33-36).
We then bounce back quickly temperature-wise & continue the below normal rainfall trend.
70s should return Tuesday & 80 next Wednesday.
This warmer trend lasts right to the April 24 time frame.
Two bigger systems like the one below will impact us in late, late April.
Above normal rainfall will occur with both systems in the April 24-30 time frame.
Severe weather risk will likely return & it won't be dry, dry warmth, but humid air with dew points 67-71.
Here comes the severe weather risk!
These are the probabilities of at LEAST 10 severe weather reports within 110 km of a grid point, indicating higher risk (GREATER THAN SLIGHT RISK) severe event/outbreak.
This data shows it will occur Missouri & Kansas to Tennessee & northern Alabama around April 24.
Tornado risk alone is below.....it sneaks into western Illinois:
This first one may bring some severe weather risk to the area, but latest data suggests that the around April 29-30 system may bring higher risk to our area.
A strong surface low is indicated in the Plains with track likely toward Wisconsin. This could bring multi-day severe weather events/outbreaks from the Plains & Southeast to the Midwest & Great Lakes.
With temperatures here in the 80 to mid 80s & 60s dew points with this strong upper trough, high-impact, more intense severe weather episode (compared to near the 24th) may occur.
This often occurs in mid-Spring in the neutral wo week El Nino period (rapid transition from La Nina to El Nino scenario) as we transition between the consistently warm 6-7-8 Madden-Julian Oscillation phases (MJO) to the cooler 1-2-3 phases that bring chill & frost risk.
2-4" rainfall is possible April 24-May 1 in our area with these two storm systems.
Colder weather should impact us in early May with risk of some nights of 30-32.
Highs may only run 50-55 on a few days with a strong northwest wind.
The warmth still looks to build back in by mid-May. By May 10/11, temperatures are back above normal.
Dry, hot ridge should re-expand in the Southeast, pushing corridor of heavy rainfall & rounds & rounds of severe storms to the Plains, western Corn Belt & Northern Great Lakes to even New England.
Here, first half of May shows rainfall below to well-below normal (0.15-0.35").
Thoughts are that we turn wetter & much more stormy in latter May as the Southeast ridge contracts upper troughs punch in.