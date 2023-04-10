April 10, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Warmer and dry weather ahead with rain/storms possible this weekend

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! Across the WLFI viewing area, temperatures are in the upper 30s to mid 40s with partly to mostly clear skies. The high pressure that gave us a fantastic weekend will still stick around for several days.
You can see in the map below, the center of high pressure is to our east which will move and expand south and westward. This will give us good southerly flow at the surface in the coming days, giving us well-above-normal temperatures and dry weather.
As I’ve mentioned in previous forecasts last week, you can see a weak front to our northwest on the map as well. This will begin to fizzle out and dissipate before any rain reaches our region. We will be left with mid and upper-level clouds this afternoon.
(Radar image above is of 5:30 AM Monday morning)
As far as the rest of the day, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 with light south southeastward winds changing to a more southwesterly by this afternoon. These SW winds will continue for the coming days which will greatly increase the high temperatures for the next few days.
Tuesday
Morning lows will be back into the lower 40s. Southwest winds will begin to ramp up on Tuesday. Winds will be out of the SW 7-13 mph with some gusts up to 20 at times. This will increase our temperatures as mentioned above.
We’ll expect mostly sunny and clear skies for the morning and into the afternoon. Highs will be into the lower to mid 70s by the afternoon with a bit more clouds by late in the day however, I do expect just a mostly sunny sky.
10-Day Outlook
Going ahead and looking at the 10-day, temperatures continue to increase throughout the rest of the week. Normal highs for this time of year are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. As you can see on the 10-Day below, temperatures will be ranging from the mid to upper 70s to possibly near 80 up until the weekend.
Friday, a system will be working in from the south that could give us a few scattered showers in the late afternoon and evening.
Then a cold front will pass through Saturday night and into Sunday. Model data suggests modest energy (CAPE) values and lift with the front so strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out for now. We’ll continue to monitor…
As always, since we are 6 days out, changes to the timing and storm mode will become clearer as we get closer to the weekend! Cooler and possibly below-normal temperatures may be possible to begin early next week with chances for frost.