April 10, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking Big Warm-Up with Rainfall & Severe Weather Risk

After such a cold & windy Saturday (gusts to 35 mph in the area), Sunday has been much, much better! It has been much warmer. Windy (gusts to 40 mph in parts of the area), but at least it warmed to 59-66! That, after 26-30 this morning with frost.
We continue to cloud up tonight with a few scattered showers & t'storms possible. Lows 49-55 are expected.
Periodic rainfall is possible tomorrow with a few t'storms. Highs in the 58-66 range are likely.
Some fog & 37 (north) to 52 (south) is expected Monday night & few showers & t'storms are possible late Monday night-Tuesday AM. An isolated severe storm (hail) is possible.
For the rest of Tuesday, there isn't too much going on other than a couple isolated showers/t'storm (with clouds/sun).
It will turn windy from the south with highs in the 70s. It will be windy from the south to 40 mph.
Tuesday night look windy & warm with lows only in the 60s.
A wave of showers/t'storms is possible Wednesday morning, then it looks dry & windy with south winds to 42 mph (with clouds/sun). An isolated severe storm is possible.
SPC has MARGINAL RISK up for early Tuesday & early Wednesday:
Highs in the 70s to 80 are possible.
Squall line of severe storms is possible Wednesday late evening-night.
1-3" of total rainfall is possible tonight-Wednesday night.
Crippling blizzard is possible over the Dakotas with 12-30" of snow & +60 mph gusts.
Thursday & Friday looks dry here with highs 50s & 60s with lows in the 30s & 40s.
Showers are possible late Friday night.
SPC has the SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK areas up for Day 4:
Rain & some t'storms are possible next Saturday to part of Sunday.
Highs 60s to 70s possible. I cut out 80 due to potential of storm tracking too far to the south to get into much better warmth.
Main severe threat area is south of us, but we may see some, depending on exact storm track. If it tracks too far to the south, it'll be cooler here with no severe threat.
It is a tough call right now.
1-2" of rainfall is possible.
Brief frost is possible after this, followed by 80 & severe weather risk by April 25.
1-3" of rainfall is possible.
After that round of severe, we may see another cool-down with some frost.
However, it looks to dry out in early May at this point after a lot of rainfall in April.