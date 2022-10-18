Applications open for student loan forgiveness

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An option for student loan relief is now available for those hoping to lower their debt.
The online application for federal student loan forgiveness has launched.
Borrowers with federal student loans can apply for up to $10,000 in cancellation if they make less than $125,000 per year.
Another $10,000 of forgiveness can be applied for if you were also a Pell Grant recipient.
Officials say since the applications soft launch Friday, more than 8 million people have already applied for forgiveness.
One student at Purdue University told News 18 that although she may not be hurting for the forgiveness, the assistance helps with the hurt.
"I assume I will get a job after graduation," student Ashley Stoller told News 18.
"What I'm going into is a pretty high-paying job. I guess for some other people it would be better..."
However, Stoller told News 18 she'd pay back regardless.
"If I didn't have this, I know I'd still pay it back."
Borrowers looking for relief have until December 31 of 2023 to apply.
Click here to be taken to the website to apply.