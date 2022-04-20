APC votes 8 to 7 not recommending rezoning for concert venue

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Area Planning Commission hosted a packed room ready to tackle some touchy subjects Wednesday evening.
One being the rezoning of a property in the Romney area of Lafayette: a property once purely agricultural, now to permanently host concert events and rodeos. While many sided with property owner Benito Munoz, saying his events are family friendly and safe, other neighbors were infuriated by the window-rattling sound keeping kids awake close to 11 p.m. on a school night.
Neighbors also reported trash dispersed everywhere after one of those events. Multiple people said they heard loud shooting coming from the property after the concerts. Munoz denied that there was any shooting of the sort, and said not even he owns guns.
With a close vote of eight to seven, the board decided not to recommend the rezoning plan to the County Commissioners.
"That's not what I was expecting. I feel depressed this time. It's not just an event that makes money; I think it's a good place for the family to have fun," Munoz said.
The next meeting is set to occur next month with the final result from the County Commissioners.