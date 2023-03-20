Anthony Perez receives 78 years in prison

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Anthony Perez will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced to 78 years in prison earlier today.
Back on September 4, 2022, Perez shot and killed his girlfriend in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot. Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Patrick Harrington believes the sentence is appropriate.
"We hope that the sentence in some way allows the family to move on at least with the legal issues. They're always going to face the emotional damage each and every day of their lives," Harrington said.
The mother of the victim, Jennifer Spence, made a statement at the hearing telling Perez that there is no justification for his actions. She said she does not like him and does not forgive him for what he did, but appreciates that he pleaded not guilty.
"I wanted him to hear me me, to hear how he took our sunshine," she said.
Harrington says Perez used a revolver to shoot the victim. He pulled the trigger three times, but only shot the Casey Marie Lewis twice. There was no bullet in the chamber on the second shot.
"The defendant gave a statement to the family trying to say he was apart of being victimized himself, and he was there to help the victim. He killed her. He murdered her," he said.
Perez addressed the family in attendance saying that he is sorry for what he did, but those are just words. He said that being sorry won't bring her back and that they aren't the only ones that loved her.
Spence doesn't believe a single word that he said.
"I think everything he says is bullcrap. Everything," she said.
Harrington commends the job that the Lafayette Police Department did in tracking and finding Perez all the way in Arkansas. Perez fled the scene and hid out in Indianapolis before taking a Greyhound Bus set for California, but was caught in Little Rock, Arkansas. He took off his Tippecanoe County Corrections ankle bracelet when he fled.
"To be able to track him from Lafayette to Indianapolis. To be able to know he got on the Greyhound bus. To seek out the assistance of the Arkansas State Police and the Little Rock Police Department to help in his capture to take a dangerous person off the community," Harrington said.
He said that this case is an 'outstanding' example of coordinated police work.