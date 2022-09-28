 Skip to main content
Anthony Perez extradited to Lafayette

  • Updated
TIPPECNOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The man charged with killing a woman in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot is now back in Lafayette. 

Anthony Perez is charged with murdering Casey Marie Lewis on September 4. As we've previously reported, Perez left the area after he removed his Tippecanoe County Corrections ankle bracelet. 

Perez was reported missing, but little was known about his location or where he could have gone. 

Perez was then arrested in Little Rock, Ark. about a week later.

He was extradited today. 

Perez is now in the Tippecanoe County Jail awaiting his initial court hearing. 