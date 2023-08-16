Another person pleads guilty in 2020 Southlea homicide

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An update to a story we've been following since 2020: Another person is pleading guilty in a Lafayette homicide.
The new developments come in a plea agreement between prosecutors and Emily Madison.
Madison is agreeing to admit to murder and serve a 45-year prison sentence.
Prosecutors are dropping her remaining charges in exchange.
They previously dropped murder charges against Joshua White.
Now, the admitted criminals must testify against the remaining suspects.
Joseph Adkins and Michael Penrod will go to trial in September.
As we've reported, a grand jury indicted the four people in the slaying of 28-year-old Amber Barrett.
Prosecutors say they shot and killed Barrett during an attempted robbery.
It happened in September of 2020 in a home on Southlea Drive.