Annual Wabash Riverfest Went Against Weather Odds

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Yet another big event had to weather out the storm.
The Wabash Riverfest successfully began this morning.
The public could participate in canoe races and rides, go on hikes, meet animals like hawks and owls, as well as inflatables and many other activities.
As previously reported, the event took place from 9 A-M to 4 P-M today at Tapawingo Park.
The fest is to honor the mighty Wabash River's history and importance to the area.
Wabash River Enhancement Corporation's Watershed Coordinator Amy Krzton-Presson talked about the challenges and resilience they had to have at that time.
"Yeah, the weather this morning was a little hairy. We set up in the rain, and the 5k was delayed for about 20 minutes letting the thunder pass. But then we were kind of up and going by 9:30 by the time the rain started to clear and we're ready to keep going as long as it's safe out. We do have public safety here onsite and they're gonna let us know if it becomes unsafe, if we got another thunderstorm and then we'll shut down to make sure everybody stays safe, but otherwise, we're gonna be out here rain or shine," she said.
