Annual Tyler Trent Golf Outing at Coyote Crossing

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The third annual Tyler Trent Golf Outing was held at Coyote Crossing Golf Course.
Trent has been a source of inspiration for Purdue University's Institute for Cancer Research.
The golf outing featured 18 holes of golf, lunch on the course and a reception at the clubhouse.
During the reception, Andrew Kinder was recognized as this year's winner of the Tyler Trent Courage and Resilience Award. Kinder is a Purdue student and cancer survivor. He followed Trent's journey before he was diagnosed.
"To know that he was sitting in the stands as a young kid at the game and having Tyler impact his life, and then he learns that he has cancer and knowing that Tyler was a role model for him of how to walk through life and walk through some really difficult, hard things, to be able to see Tyler and maybe model it for him, is really special," Tyler's father, Tony Trent said.
The Tyler Trent Endowment continues to help support moving cancer research forward.
Trent's parents, Tony and Kelly, shared why they look forward to this outing each year.
"It's overwhelming," Tony Trent said. "It's humbling. You know, Tyler often said that he couldn't believe that people would give up their time and money for a cause. And so just to see everybody wearing T squared on their shirts, it's just something to be super proud of. And knowing that his life made a difference and hopefully that we can make a huge impact on research for the kids."
"We get to hear how he's impacted other people's lives," Kelly Trent said. "So to be out here and be able to talk to all the golfers and hear the stories or hear him remembered in a certain way is priceless for us as parents. And then, of course, to continue to raise the funds for pediatric cancer research and that it goes to his endowment with the Purdue cancer Institute. It's really special."
WLFI had a foursome at the golf outing, featuring Marlee Thomas, Vinny Martorano and two members of the sales department.
WLFI finished with a score of 77.