Annual LUM Christmas Jubilee held this Saturday

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The 42nd annual Jubilee Christmas is coming this Saturday December 10 to the Greater Lafayette area.
Lafayette Urban Ministry’s Jubilee is an annual event to allow mom and dad to be heroes on Christmas Morning.
This Saturday registered families can visit the site representing them to get Christmas essentials.
"They’ll get cookies, they’ll get food, they’ll wrap presents together. All the families get food cards and protein cards that they can use to purchase food for the holiday. They’ll get blankets, food for the kids, toys for the kids," Josh Prokopy the Director of the event shares.
LUM plans to help about 653 households and impact 1,750 children. Giving them the Christmas experience every family deserves.
Items for the event were donated by 32 churches and one Purdue Fraternity.
Though the host sites are already set, anyone can get involved by donating or volunteering the day of the event.
Donations and volunteer sign up can be HERE.