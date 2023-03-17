Anchor Marlee Thomas moves to evening shows

(WLFI) – The morning crew said “See you later!” not goodbye, to Marlee Thomas during Friday morning’s newscast. She has been the main anchor for News 18 This Morning and will be moving to nightside with WLFI.
Marlee has been the morning anchor for the last three years and has enjoyed being a part of your morning routine throughout the workweek.
Morning crew members have said they will miss her good sense of humor and her down-to-earth personality. Morning Meteorologist David Siple said “Marlee always brings a sense of happiness and fun to the set every morning. I will miss all of our antics and exciting moments we’ve had on air. We’ve become great friends and I wish her nothing but the best as she makes her next move to the evening side!”
You will be able to see her on-air as the co-anchor for News 18 at 5 and 6 pm as well as the anchor for the 10 and 11 pm news starting on Monday, March 20th.