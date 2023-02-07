 Skip to main content
An overtime thriller helps push CC Boys Basketball to 10-9 on the season

  • 0
Faith vs LCC

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High school girl's basketball may be in post-season play already, but the boys still have 21 days left in the season to go. This means it's time to hone your skills and improve one game at a time.

We had two teams in action tonight who did just that.

The Lafayette Central Catholic Knights took on on the Faith Christian Eagles.

This was a back-and-forth game from the get-go. Both teams never giving the other a large lead.

Faith’s player of the night was RJ Berry, who helped put up a ton of points in the first half. In fact, the score was tied 24-24 at the half.

The second half came around and CC fought back a lot harder. The Knights were able to lessen their mistakes and capture the lead for the second time in the game.

However, Faith wouldn’t go down easy tonight.

The Eagles would take this game in overtime.

But it would be Central Catholic who would ultimately take this game winning 56-49.

Albert Schwartz and Tanner Fields both had 17 on the night.

Both teams play again on Friday. 

OTHER SCORES:

Argos def. Caston 70-61.

Knox def. Pioneer, 55-38.

Maconaquah def. Twin Lakes, 76-55.

North White def. Attica, 63-32.

Westfield def. Harrison, 47-42.

