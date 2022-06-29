America stage is set up and ready to go for Thursday's concert

LAFAYETTE Ind. (WLFI) - Crews spent Tuesday and Wednesday setting up the stage and rigging for the upcoming America concert.
Parks staff are learning what it takes to put on an outdoor concert on a turf field. Protective flooring was trucked in Tuesday and laid out to keep the heavy stage and vehicles from harming the field surface.
Wednesday, road crews started early setting up the stage and audio equipment needed to put on such a large concert. Superintendent of Parks Claudine Laufman attributes much of the success of this set up to the guidance of the Long Center for the Performing Arts.
With their second concert recently announced for this September, Superintendent of Parks Claudine Laufman says this first event is helping them prepare.
"So we've learned a lot. It's actually gone very smoothly. We're gathering all this information. We'll apply it to future concerts. It's actually gone really well."
That second concert in September is Justin Moore and is scheduled for September 2nd.
If you haven't purchased tickets for America you still have time. A few hundred tickets are still available. Tickets will not be available at the door.