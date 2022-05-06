 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington, Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Terre Haute, Clinton, Riverton, and Lafayette.

White River at Edwardsport and Elliston.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Friday was 12.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6
feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

America added 428,000 jobs in April

  • 0
America's job growth is starting to slow. Diners are seen at a restaurant as the indoor mask mandate is reinstated in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 18.

 Hannah Beier/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The days of millions of monthly job gains are behind us: America's employers added 428,000 jobs in April, the same as in March, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

Although that was more than the 391,000 that economists had predicted, the slowdown in job growth is no surprise. It is partly due to the fact that the recovery has come a long way and was bound to slow down at some point. It's also partly due to the worker shortage that makes finding workers to hire more difficult.

Last month, most positions were added in the leisure and hospitality industry. Manufacturing, and transportation and warehousing also added a significant number of jobs. The nation still remains 1.2 million jobs below its February 2020 level, when the pandemic began.

The unemployment rate, which had been expected to fall to a pandemic-era low, held steady at 3.6%.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

