Ambia man allegedly confesses to cutting up body, putting in garbage cans

AMBIA, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials have released further details after an Ambia man was arrested, facing charges of abuse of a corpse. 60-year-old Edward Bagwell was arrested on July 3 after deputies found a deceased person in a home in Ambia. Bagwell claimed it was the body of his girlfriend, Rita Spigner.
According to Indiana State Police, during a welfare check on Spigner, Bagwell answered the door and confessed to cutting up the body and putting her in garbage cans. Further investigation led officers to find what appeared to be two large garbage bags believed to contain a human corpse.
ISP stated Bagwell claims Rita and he were smoking meth when he slapped her for scratching him. He said she fell down and started convulsing. Bagwell went to retrieve his phone and when he came back she was not breathing. Bagwell said he didn't call 911 because she was already dead and they couldn't help.
Spigner's autopsy initial finding showed she had severe heart trouble. The cause and manner of death is pending toxicology report.
The investigation is on-going.
"I think the community was shocked," Benton County resident John Cox said. "We're a very tight-knit, community, a small community. A lot of families. A lot of interconnection among families across the county, and I think it just shocked everybody that something like that happened in one of our small, rural towns."
As of the publication of this article, both Indiana State Police and the Benton County Sheriff's Department are unavailable for additional comment.
"The Sheriff's Office and the State Police did a nice job for the community," Cox told News 18. "Right up front, they let us know that there was no ongoing threat to our community, which, I think, helped settle everybody down. Because, when something like that happens you can make all kinds of assumptions. In the vacuum of information or lack thereof you'll start wondering and making things up, because people talk."
Cox will soon be the next Benton County Sheriff.