Amber Alert canceled for missing Indianapolis children

  Updated
  • 0
Dylan Dempsey, Daiton Dempsey, Dalilah Sanders

Daiton Dempsey (left),  Dylan Dempsey (middle), Dalilah Dempsey (right)

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The alert has been canceled.

An Amber Alert has been issued for three Indianapolis children believed to be in extreme danger.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking for

  • Dylan Dempsey, an 8 year old Black male, 4 feet 2 inches tall, 55 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a white Champion T-shirt with gray basketball shorts;
  • Daiton Dempsey, a 4 year old Black male, 3 feet 11 inches tall, 42 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a graphic T-shirt; and
  • Dalilah Sanders, a 3 year old Black female, 2 feet 10 inches tall, 30 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt.

Dylan, Daiton and Dalilah were last seen on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 10:00 am in Indianapolis and are believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, Kevin Lamar Dempsey, is a 39-year-old -male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 165 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and driving a red 2014 Ford Mustang Convertible with Indiana plate KEVIN5.

Kevin Dempsey

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6541 or 911.

