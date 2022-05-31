Almost Home Humane Society slated for demolition

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An animal shelter is slated for demolition as the city sets its eyes on a new facility in Tippecanoe County.
For years, Almost Home Humane Society has sheltered the stray cats, dogs and other animals rescued in Lafayette. But the city will soon demolish the building, leaving the future of Almost Home up in the air.
"That building has served it's useful life," says Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski.
As News 18 previously reported, Lafayette, West Lafayette and Tippecanoe County are investing in a new southside shelter and non-profit called the Humane Society for Greater Lafayette.
"It's a challenge, they will tell you, taking all kinds of animals: dogs, cats, snakes, lizards, and all of that," Roswarski says. "We'll be doing all of that at this new one."
The future of Almost Home is unclear but the need is great in the community.
"There's room for all of us when it comes to animals and adopting out animals and making sure we can be considered no-kill shelters and that we're doing all the right things," Roswarski says. "There's no shortage of need and no shortage of opportunity for all of the groups to continue and provide important services to the community."
Hilly terrain surrounding the Almost Home site makes it unattractive for development. Roswarski plans to use the land to store city equipment because of its out-of-sight location.
"A lot of is not developable because of hillside and drainage," he says. "I think that's probably the best use for us is making sure we have enough storage for things."
The new Humane Society for Greater Lafayette will be located at the former site of the Purdue Extension offices, 3150 Sagamore Parkway S.
Roswarski says Almost Home could continue operations at a different location. News 18 reached out to Almost Home for comment but didn't hear back.