Aidan O'Connell to hold summer passing camp for kids

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI_ — Purdue football has always been about giving back to the community. Now, thanks to Name Image and Likeness deals, players can get involved directly with the community.
Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell will be hosting a passing camp this summer on June 11 at Harrison High School.
O'Connell along with other players like Kyle Adams, Broc Thompson, and more will be in attendance.
The camp will be split into two parts.
The first part will be a kid's camp from 1:00-2:30. It will include kids ages 5-14.
The second part will be for kids in high school grades 9-12. That will take place from 3-5 p.m.
O'Connell said that NIL had a big part to play in making this possible.
O'Connell Told Sports 18 that he wanted to find a way to give back to the community that has supported him through all the ups and downs over the last several years.
He said that putting on a camp at a local high school was the best way to do just that.
O’Connell said, “They've given me so much. So I wanted to give something back and hopefully have a fun day. Obviously, we'll be coaching and things like that but hopefully it's more fun having peers and kids get to come out and play some football. So, I'm looking forward to that.”
Registration is still currently open, and O’Connell adds that everyone is invited to attend.
To register for the camp you can click here.