AgWeek returns at Purdue

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — AgWeek is back at Purdue University!
Purdue AgWeek President, Abigail Powell, says it a great opportunity for everyone to learn about the agriculture industry.
"This is a campus of 40,000 actually pushing 50,000 students, and a lot of them don’t know a lot about where their food comes from or their clothing or their fuel," said Powell. "So we’re excited to educate about that and hopefully impact the agriculture industry through educating students.”
Each day of the week will be a different theme.
“That’s like the theme is bigger and better and more educational," said Powell.
Today is Milk Monday and tomorrow will be Tech Tuesday.
Burger Bash will happen on Wednesday and Thursday is Hammer Down Hunger.
To end the week, Friday is Farm to Fork.
“We’re celebrating that all of us are coming together on campus. We’re having a full size event," said Powell. "There will be live music, we’ll be handing out free food and there will be baby animals here on campus.”
Powell says last year Tech Tuesday was a big event.
She's excited to bring it back this year, but with more equipment to showcase.
“We’re going to have the agribot, which is an autonomous thing that they’re been working on in the ag and biological engineering department," said Powell. "So it’s like an autonomous piece of machinery.”
Burger Bash will take place on Wednesday where 1600 burgers will be passed out.
“We’re talking about food labeling and we’re talking about GMO’s," said Powel. "We’re really trying to hit home on what the average consumer wants to know about what they’re eating.”
Powell says they’ll hand out regular burgers, turkey burgers and plant based burgers. She says it's all for an educational purpose.
The AgWeek festivities also benefit our local community, and beyond, with Hammer Down Hunger on Thursday.
“So we’re packing 60,000 meals. Last year they went to Ukraine, but this year some of them are staying local and some of them are going international," said Powell. "So we’re just excited to give back and educate about the food insecurity that it’s not just international, it happens right here on Purdue’s campus too.”
As a Senior, Powell says it’s a bittersweet experience for her.
She encourages everyone to attend.
“It’s just a positive time to come have conversations about something you might not know about," said Powell.