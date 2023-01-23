 Skip to main content
Agreement reached in location of jury selection for Delphi homicide case

  • 0
AllenPerpWalkSTILL
by: Ryan Delaney

Delphi, Ind. (WLFI) — Court documents released on Monday announced the location for selecting jurors has been limited to two counties. Prosecutor Nick McLeland and Richard Allen's defense attorneys reached an agreement that the possible jurors will come from St. Joseph or Allen counties.

Earlier this month, Special Judge Fran Gull heard arguments regarding on several motions. Judge Gull ruled that the jury will be selected from outside Carroll County, but Richard Allen will be on trial in Carroll County. 

A gag order is still in place for family, witnesses, defense attorneys, and prosecutors.

