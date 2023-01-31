AG wants ex-trustee's case taken to Indiana Supreme Court

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita late Monday filed paperwork requesting the state Supreme Court to review ex-Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising's overturned convictions.
Rokita hinted at the move in a Jan. 20 interview with WLFI.
As we've reported, the Indiana Court of Appeals in December reversed Teising's 21 felony theft convictions. That decision started the clock on a 45-day window in which Rokita could ask Indiana's highest court to take up the case.
Teising stayed in Florida and other faraway places for nine months of her term after taking office in 2018. Prosecutors argued she forfeited her position and stole from taxpayers by collecting her salary. But in an 18-page decision, the state's appellate court disagreed.
The three-judge panel wrote in the decision Teising's acts "may have compelling cause for concern" but "the evidence presented in this case does not support" the convictions.
In a 21-page petition to transfer the case to the Indiana Supreme Court, Rokita counters the appellate court's interpretation of elected officials' residency requirements.
Rokita argues Teising's legal address in West Lafayette wasn't enough to meet those requirements. He wrote Teising should have maintained a physical presence and resided within the township.
"Teising's decision to adopt a nomadic RV lifestyle outside of her township and her decision to sign a six-month lease and live in Florida was an abandonment of her office," Rokita writes.
Tippecanoe County Superior Court 5 Judge Kristen McVey echoed those arguments in convicting Teising on all counts after a multi-day bench trial in 2021.
This story will updated.