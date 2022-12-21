 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 7 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. Blowing snow. Wind
chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions are expected to impact the morning and evening
commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind
chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 15 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely Thursday night
with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees in a matter of
hours during the transition from rain to snow. Heaviest snow is
expected shortly after frontal passage Thursday evening into
Thursday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Ag-tech company to expand in West Lafayette, add 140 jobs

Inari

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An international agriculture business is expanding and adding 140 new positions.

Inari Agriculture is expanding its operations within the Purdue University Research Park with a new 42,000-square-foot greenhouse.

The greenhouse and additional manufacturing equipment are planned for a lot on Win Hentschel Boulevard.

The 140 new jobs will pay about $90,000 a year.

The tradeoff? The City of West Lafayette is giving the company a property tax break. The tax break is worth nearly $1.5 million over the course of five years.

Redevelopment Commission President Larry Oates says the tax cut will pay off in the long run.

The project will complement some incoming high-tech investments like a planned computer chip factory, Oates says.

"It's a new skill set that we're going to be able to hire people for. ... Now, we've got the researchers and agricultural background that Inari plays into."

The new greenhouse and added manufacturing equipment are valued at $19.5 million.

Officials say the company chose to expand in West Lafayette over its other locations in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Ghent, Belgium.

The tax abatement must also be OK'd by the West Lafayette City Council.

Inari is a plant-breeding technology company and already employs 129 people at the research park.

