Ag-tech company to expand in West Lafayette, add 140 jobs

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An international agriculture business is expanding and adding 140 new positions.
Inari Agriculture is expanding its operations within the Purdue University Research Park with a new 42,000-square-foot greenhouse.
The greenhouse and additional manufacturing equipment are planned for a lot on Win Hentschel Boulevard.
The 140 new jobs will pay about $90,000 a year.
The tradeoff? The City of West Lafayette is giving the company a property tax break. The tax break is worth nearly $1.5 million over the course of five years.
Redevelopment Commission President Larry Oates says the tax cut will pay off in the long run.
The project will complement some incoming high-tech investments like a planned computer chip factory, Oates says.
"It's a new skill set that we're going to be able to hire people for. ... Now, we've got the researchers and agricultural background that Inari plays into."
The new greenhouse and added manufacturing equipment are valued at $19.5 million.
Officials say the company chose to expand in West Lafayette over its other locations in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Ghent, Belgium.
The tax abatement must also be OK'd by the West Lafayette City Council.
Inari is a plant-breeding technology company and already employs 129 people at the research park.