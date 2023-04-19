After rare diagnosis, two-sport Central Catholic athlete receives comeback award

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette Central Catholic athlete is receiving the Thomas A. Brady Comeback Scholarship Award in Indianapolis on Wednesday.
Kendal Rider is one of only four athletes across Indiana to receive the award.
She shared her comeback of a lifetime story with News 18.
"At 14, I prepared to die," Rider says, "and its just like ever since then, I've pushed myself even harder in everything that I do and everything has a purpose."
From a young age, Rider had a special connection with sports.
"Just growing up, fell in love with basketball, softball, literally anything that kept me going," she says.
Playing just about every sport under the sun, she quickly became one of Lafayette Central Catholic's star athletes. But one day in 2020 that all came to a halt.
"I was walking back to my room, and I felt this sharp pain in my stomach, and I was like this is not right," she says.
The next day, she went to the hospital, where she received news that would change her life for the next two years.
"After, I think it was twelve hours, they finally came in and pointed to a piece of paper," she says. "I didn't know what it was they just showed my mom they didn't show me."
On that paper was Rider's diagnosis: She had a rare pre-cancerous pancreatic tumor.
This was the start of her comeback journey.
At just 14 years old, she underwent five intensive surgeries.
Facing the most difficult two years of her life, sports still never left her mind.
She says she never doubted she would be back and ready to compete.
"I told myself every single day, I need to do this so that I can be back out there," she says. "They're like, 'Today, we're gonna step on to three steps,' and I was like, 'Well, can I go four?' I need to push myself. I am going to get back out there."
That determination through recovery took Rider from not knowing if she'd walk again to a two sport collegiate athlete, committing to play both basketball and softball at Manchester University next fall.
It wasn't until her signing day that she processed what all she overcame.
"I was like 'Oh my goodness, I am going to play two sports in college after having people not know if I'd ever be back on a field or a court again,'" she says.
But Rider says she always knew, whether it took two days or two years, she'd be back.
Her story is a comeback of a lifetime; a story so inspiring she's receiving the Thomas A. Brady Comeback Scholarship Award; an award she never saw coming.
"I never expected this," she says. "They never told me I was nominated or anything. My athletic director, my principals sent in the email. And one day, I got the email, and I was like, 'What is this?' And he was like, 'Oh I nominated you!'"
The award is a reminder that her grit and determination goes beyond just sports. Going through so much at just fourteen years old, Rider has learned there is no illness, injury or set back that could ever break her.
"I leave everything out there," she says. "I hate walking into the locker room thinking that I did not give 110 percent. So knowing that I went through all that, I can get through that I can do just about anything."
The ceremony for the comeback scholarship award is taking place Wednesday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.