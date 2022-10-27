Advances in technology helping IU Health Arnett doctors treat breast cancer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is wrapping up our coverage of breast cancer awareness month with a look at how treatment has advanced.
IU Health Arnett Hospital has one of the newest machines to treat cancer in the state.
Linear accelerators use radiation to treat cancer, but this particular machine uses advanced technology to remember the patient through imaging. This allows for a more precise and identical dose of radiation each time the patient is treated.
"We have the ability to shine a patterned light on the skin of the patient and that light is deformed based on their body surface contour, and it's another way that we can track patients by seeing exactly where they are and we can monitor that in real time," said IU Health Arnett Radiation Oncologist Dr. Matthew Orton.
He also said this technology can also lead to less treatments and less time spent at the hospital.
Another technology is helping IU Health Arnett surgeons with the removal of breast cancer.
The SPY technology uses near-infrared fluorescence. Dye is injected into a patient, and a tool is used to view lymph nodes that may need removed.
It can also be used to assess breast tissue after cancer removal surgery.
IU Health Arnett General Surgeon Dr. Sidney Bruce said it's personally encouraging to see these kinds of technological advances.
"I've had my mother-in-law, my aunts, my best friend all diagnosed with breast cancer and have had to see them go through the challenges of surgery and recovery and sometimes even recurrence and having to go back for more surgery," Bruce said. "So, knowing that this technology is out there that's there to help improve the patient outcomes and improve the patient's overall experience, that means the world."
The technology can also help patients avoid surgery complications and improve cosmetic outcome.