Adrianne Tolen leads team to big win over Twin Lakes

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High School spring sports are back! Tonight West Lafayette softball played host to the Indians of Twin Lakes. And while it was a bit cold outside, these girls' bats were on fire.
Right from the get-go West Lafayette was able to put up one early in the bottom of the first.
Twin Lakes responded right back by taking the lead from the Red Devils and scoring two in the top of the third. Kaitlyn Whitaker and Jasmine West would each record one RBI.
West Side wasn’t going to go down that quickly though. The team responded by putting up six runs in the bottom of the third taking the lead 7-2.
The team kept their momentum going scoring three more in the bottom of the fourth, which included a solo home run by Adrianne Tolen.
Red Devils would end things after five innings and win the game 12-2.
Something this team couldn’t have done without pitcher Izzy Ascarelli. Ascarelli was able to pitch a complete game with seven strikeouts.
Tolen led the team in RBI on the night recording four. Bree Johnson had herself a night as well having 2 RBI and one run.
Red Devils take on Crawfordsville on Monday.