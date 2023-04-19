 Skip to main content
Admitted NHK shooter could escape death penalty with plea deal

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A man may have escaped the death penalty after pleading guilty to two charges of murder.

Gary C. Ferrell II, the suspect identified in the NHK seating shooting on Aug., 18.

During a hearing Tuesday at the Clinton County Courthouse, 27-year-old Gary Ferrell admitted to killing two women outside the NHK Seating Factory near Frankfort.

In return, prosecutors say they'll drop their request for the death penalty. A judge is taking Ferrell's plea under advisement.

Ferrell's attorneys have argued as part of their defense that the man has an intellectual disability.

He's accused of shooting 21-year-old Promise Mays and her 62-year-old grandmother, Pamela Sledd, as they arrived for work at the plant in August of 2021.

