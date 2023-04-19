Admitted NHK shooter could escape death penalty with plea deal

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A man may have escaped the death penalty after pleading guilty to two charges of murder.
During a hearing Tuesday at the Clinton County Courthouse, 27-year-old Gary Ferrell admitted to killing two women outside the NHK Seating Factory near Frankfort.
In return, prosecutors say they'll drop their request for the death penalty. A judge is taking Ferrell's plea under advisement.
Ferrell's attorneys have argued as part of their defense that the man has an intellectual disability.
He's accused of shooting 21-year-old Promise Mays and her 62-year-old grandmother, Pamela Sledd, as they arrived for work at the plant in August of 2021.