Activists protest death of Iranian woman

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A group on Purdue's campus took a stand after a 22-year-old woman was killed in Iran earlier this month.
Mahsa Amini died after being taken into the custody of the morality police of the Islamic Regime September 16. She was detained for allegedly wearing a mandatory headscarf or hijab improperly.
"For 40 years in Iran, women have been repressed," Purdue lecturer, Negin Hosseini Goodrich said. "They didn't have any rights, even to choose their own lifestyle and this is why we are outraged at the Islamic Republic of Iran for this cruelty against women."
Amini died after being in a coma for two days. Witnesses say she was beaten by police.
A group of Purdue activists marched on campus Friday in protest. Now they've set up a memorial at the Engineering Fountain to memorialize Amini and women who have suffered under the Islamic Regime.
"Mahsa is also a symbol, one of that has also been tortured that has been tortured to death," Goodrich said. "There are hundreds of thousands of people in Iran and they have similar fates at the hands of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Now we are exhausted. We are outraged. We want everybody all around the world to know what's going on in Iran."
Friday's protest included several women taking off their hijabs and cutting their hair to show solidarity with women suffering under the laws of the Islamic Republic of Iran.