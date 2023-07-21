Accused teacher will reportedly resign Monday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The teacher accused of inappropriate conduct at Edgelea Elementary School will reportedly resign Monday.
Parent Dan Parks brought the allegations to the LSC board meeting back in May. He says the teacher made inappropriate comments, asked children for kisses and blew air kisses at them.
The teacher's also accused of keeping children alone with him for special jobs and private punishments.
As WLFI reported, Superintendent Les Huddle says LSC has been investigating the allegations.
WLFI will have a reporter at the special meeting Monday evening to cover the resignation.