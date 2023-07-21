 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Accused teacher will reportedly resign Monday

  • 0
WLFI logo generic default xyz

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The teacher accused of inappropriate conduct at Edgelea Elementary School will reportedly resign Monday. 

Parent Dan Parks brought the allegations to the LSC board meeting back in May. He says the teacher made inappropriate comments, asked children for kisses and blew air kisses at them.

The teacher's also accused of keeping children alone with him for special jobs and private punishments.

As WLFI reported, Superintendent Les Huddle says LSC has been investigating the allegations.

WLFI will have a reporter at the special meeting Monday evening to cover the resignation.

Recommended for you