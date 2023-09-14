Accused Purdue dorm room killer found competent for trial

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The former Purdue student accused of stabbing his roommate to death has been found competent to stand trial.
Doctors at Logansport State Hospital say Ji Min Sha has the ability to understand the proceedings and help in the preparation of his defense.
As News 18 has previously reported, Sha allegedly killed his roommate, Varun Chheda, in their dorm room at McCutcheon Hall.
Attorneys for Sha said he suffered from mental delusions which prevented him from standing trial.
Judge Sean Persin previously appointed two experts to evaluate Sha.
Sha will now be taken back to the Tippecanoe County Jail.
A status conference will be held on Sept. 29.