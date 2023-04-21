Academy Sports, Karlaftis treat Boys and Girls Club kids to shopping spree

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Academy Sports + Outdoors is hosting its grand opening Friday.
But before the official opening, Academy treated the Lyn Treece Boys and Girls Club to a special surprise.
Academy gave the kids of the Boys and Girls club a shopping spree Thursday.
They also surprised the kids with a special guest: West Lafayette native and Super Bowl champion George Karlaftis.
Each kid received a $100 gift card to buy whatever they wanted around the store.
Karlaftis helped them figure out what to spend that hundred dollars on.
He told News 18 that the academy event was his first stop after arriving home.
"It's always great to give back no matter where it is," Karlaftis told News 18. "To be able to be at a place I went to high school to and I went to college at just means that much more. Having a place like this is as a kid would be great for me to have opportunities to shop for all these sports products, so its awesome."
The shopping spree wasn't the only gift Academy gave the Boys and Girls Club.
"We gave $5,000 to the Boys and Girls Club," store Director Denny Andonov says. "$2,000 in the form of new equipment in the facilities and $3,000 for the shopping spree today. Each kid gets a $100 gift card to spend on anything sports and outdoors related and that way they get to have fun out there."