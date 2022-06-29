Abortion rally held at Tippecanoe County Courthouse

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Hundreds of people rallied in support of a woman's right to an abortion at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse Wednesday evening.
The rally comes after a special session of the Indiana legislature was postponed. It was also because of the Supreme Court's decision.
The session had been scheduled to start a week from Wednesday. However, Gov. Holcomb and Republican legislative leaders announced that it's been pushed back to July 25th.
It's now expected to last several weeks, not just one or two days.
"We believe that everyone should have the right to an abortion, and that abortions should be easily accessible and freely accessible, protester, Britney Bravata said. "We believe that abortions are a form of healthcare and that all healthcare should be freely available. Free and available to all Americans."
Gov. Holcomb originally called the special session to deal with his tax refund proposal.
He said that'll still be on the agenda.