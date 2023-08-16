A Third and Fourth Solar Field is Coming Soon to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A groundbreaking ceremony for a new solar field occurred earlier today.
It took place at the Lafayette Renew Wastewater Treatment Plant on Wabash Avenue.
The event was held outside on the actual groundbreaking site.
Officials said the plan has been in the works for about 10 years.
"Climate change is a reality and cities across the country have been challenged to convert to clean energy," Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said, who was also present and spoke at the event.
Officials said the tax rebates from the inflation reduction act truly helped make this possible.
The project is expected to be done by December 2024.
"This is a big step towards implementing the city of Lafayette and the county's climate action plan, so we're committed to producing the carbon footprint of the city, and this is one step in moving towards that goal," Superintendent of the Lafayette Renew Brad Talley stated.
An Associate of the Engineering Firm Greeley & Hansen Maithilee Das Lappin said there will be benefits for the social, economical and environmental well-being.
"What this means for the community is reduction of CO2 emissions. Carbon dioxide is a big part of the greenhouse gas profile for Lafayette and other communities; and by putting in solar installations, we're able to take away all the carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and produce clean, reliable energy just by using the sun. So, what this means for the community is better climate action, better response to climate change, and just overall better health for the community," she said.
Another solar field will be built at the same time at the Ross Road Lift Station.
