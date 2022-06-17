A Taste of the TASTE: What you need to know

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The 2022 Taste of Tippecanoe kicks off tomorrow night in Downtown Lafayette. Before it does, organizers want you to know a few important points about this year's event.
People can purchase admission tickets at any of the four entry gates for $10. Attendees can also buy advance tickets online for $7.50. The discounted presale prices run through 11:59 p.m. tonight. All children 12 and under are free.
Attendees will also need to purchase food and beverage tickets after they enter the gated area. Taste Director Ann Fields Monical says each of the items from the vendors usually costs between two and six tickets.
Fields Monical also says in addition to wanting everyone to attend the Taste, she needs a few more people to work the event as well.
"We still need people to sign up and volunteer for our event,” Fields Monical said. “The primary job we have open is helping sell food tickets at a booth. ... We're really in need of people who are willing to work that later shift, maybe 8:30-10 or even 8:30 to midnight would be wonderful."
Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up here.
As for the usual parking challenges, Fields Monical says the West Lafayette garage near Tapawingo Park will be open and free of charge along with the other city and county garages near downtown.
As people make their way through one of the four gates at Third, Fourth and Main Streets, Fields Monical says she hopes they'll see a bit of what it takes to make the Taste a reality.
"The food. The generosity of the restaurants for dedicating time to be at our event,” Fields Monical said. “Some of them sometimes have to close their regular shop, especially lately with all the staffing."
The Taste of Tippecanoe runs tomorrow night from 6 p.m. – midnight. News 18 will be live from the Taste at 6 p.m. to get you ready for all of the night's action. Find a complete guide to this year’s Taste of Tippecanoe here.