A New Hero is Removing the Mask

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Another 'hero' in the house fires in Lafayette on April 12 has been identified.
That morning, three homes burnt down, and two other sustained heat damage. A few members of the neighborhood rushed outside to help get their fellow neighbors out of their homes safely.
Johnson Doan woke up that morning to a sky full of orange.
"I looked out the window and I saw houses on fire. It was multiple houses at that time," he said.
He went outside to see what was going on when someone told him a woman was inside one of the burning homes. That's when he went into action.
"I went over there and the door was somewhat opened. I heard her yelling help help I need to get my dogs out. And so I went inside and tried helping her out," Doan said.
Joan ran into the house and helped the woman and her dog get out. He then ran back into the burning home for the second dog.
"I was worried about people. Honestly, my safety is the last thing on my mind when there's other people inside who could be asleep. And yeah, I didn't really know. I just jumped in," he said.
Doan put his life on the line for the greater good of his fellow neighbors.
"I wasn't really thinking. I kind of just took action and my body took over. I wouldn't want that to happen to anybody," he said.
Doan walked out and saw his other neighbors also running into homes trying to wake people up, and get them out.
"There was actually people knocking on people's doors trying to get everybody out and people running out of their houses and stuff. So yeah, the whole neighborhood was actually really good. Really caring and took action as well," he said.